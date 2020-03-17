SHC dismisses petitions seeking disqualification of PPP leaders

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed identical petitions seeking disqualification of Pakistan People Party lawmakers, including Faryal Talpur, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, for concealing their work permit visa (iqama) from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Petitioners filed quo warranto petitions (which are prerogative writs requiring the person to whom it is directed to show what authority they have for exercising some right, power, or franchise they claim to hold). They sought permanent disqualification of PPP lawmakers Faryal Talpur, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Manzoor Wasan, Sardar Khan Chandio and Sohail Anwar Sial from holding public office on account of alleged non-disclosure of their iqamas in their nomination forms. They submitted that the PPP MPAs failed to disclose their iqamas and other assets in the nomination forms and/or in the statement of assets accompanying their nomination forms, therefore, they could not be considered “sadiq and ameen (truthful and honest)” and they should be disqualified from the parliament under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution. Their counsel submitted that an iqama was an asset which merited disclosure in the nomination forms/statement of assets accompanying the nomination forms. They submitted that since the iqama was issued on payment of a fee, therefore, it constituted an asset.