United’s fans question Misbah’s abilities as coach

ISLAMABAD: By bowing out meekly from the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United have not only disappointed Potohar fans but also left a big question mark over Misbahul Haq’s abilities to handle a big outfit single-handedly.

Misbah took over United’s reins ahead of the PSL 2020. His elevation to the top position came following the franchise owners’ reluctance to make him the playing coach for the fourth edition last year. Misbah was more interested to be part of the United’s campaign for the fourth edition as playing coach, a move that was never welcomed by United’s owners. Once Misbah was made all powerful by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by appointing him as head coach and chief selector, his every move started getting acknowledgement from all over with United being the no exception. What was expected from Misbah by United fans never materialised in the fifth edition. United became the first team to crash out of PSL — the result that was bitterly criticised by Rawalpindi and Islamabad cricket fans.

“The result of knockout stage came as a surprise for United’s fans. We were expecting Islamabad United to put up tough resistance against all teams and ultimately ending up as champions or at least making it to the semi-finals. Contrary to that United became the first team to crash out of the PSL. I think Misbah is the main culprit behind this poor show,” Tehseen Ali, a local cricketer, said.

He added that the team never looked like a competitive unit. “United were just going through the motions and were never serious to win the matches. United’s bowlers gave worst displaywhen it came to restricting teams and ultimately the United ended up finishing last in the fifth edition.” Abid Ali was also critical of lack of seriousness shown by the team.

“I was surprised to see the team’s combination and ultimate results. Luke Ronchi and Collin Munro were the best strikers of the ball. United were lucky to have their services. Collin Ingram was there for their support. Yet the team failed to utilise their services for making United as one of the best outfits of the league.”

He said that the team had totally disappointed their fans. “As United fans we wanted to see the team as champions once more. Under Misbah’s coaching, the team’s performance was totally disappointing. Will Misbah stand up and accept the responsibility of this loss.”

Ahmed Naeem also questioned Misbah’s utility for the national team.“If he cannot help champions to perform to the level they have been doing in the past, how could we expect him to lift national outfit’s morale for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in October in Australia. I think Misbah should only concentrate on one job.”