IFRC, ICRC vow to help PRCS in fight against coronavirus

Islamabad: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have pledged all-out support to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in its efforts to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan as well as raise awareness among people to prevent the disease, says a press release.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq and Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed recently visited the headquarters of both the international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland. During interactions with the top leadership of IFRC and ICRC, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq explained in detail the measures taken by the PRCS in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan. He said a comprehensive action plan has been devised by the PRCS to help humanity in the time of need. A robust awareness campaign through social media and a number of other activities has been launched besides informatory brochures and banners developed for distribution among people at public places, he said, and especially mentioned the hashtag ‘#EhtiaatKarona’ created to encourage people to adopt precautionary measures against the disease.

Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed informed the IFRC and ICRC leadership of the measures taken by the PRCS on the ground, including establishment of state-of-the-art screening centre at Chaman border and a quarantine facility at Taftan border with Iran, besides deployment of fully equipped ambulances at important airports in the country for transportation of suspected coronavirus patients to designated medical facilities.

The IFRC and ICRC appreciated the services being rendered by the PRCS amid coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

They pledged to provide the PRCS with coronavirus diagnostic kits as well as facial masks to enhance its capability in its efforts to tackle the challenge, for which technical modalities are being worked out. The two sides also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on a number of other ongoing projects.