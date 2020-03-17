LHC moved against POA office-bearers

LAHORE: A writ Petition was filed in the LHC by Col Asif Dar to decide the fate of the office-bearers who are holding offices in the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and its associated associations and federations. The honorable court concluded that the PSB had the required authority to exercise its powers as provided in para 10 and 11 of the Sports Policy 2005. With this decision of the LHC asked the PSB to proceed against the defaulting individuals and federations.