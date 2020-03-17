close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

Ways suggested to boost exports

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE:The consistency and transparent implementation of policies will help to enable the pharma industry to provide research-based products along with employment opportunities, transfer of technology and to boost exports. “Prompt and decisive decision-making would foster an environment where innovation can flourish with the aim to provide better opportunities for all,” said CEO and MD of a company Dr Imran Ahmad Khan while speaking at a media workshop. “

