Tauseef Club win cricket series

LAHORE: Tauseef Club won the friendly cricket series 2-1 against Albilal Club.In the last 3rd match Tauseef Club defeated Albilal Club by 109 runs at Township Albilal Ground.

Scores: Tauseef Club 311/7 in 40 overs (Kaleemullah 80, Waqasullah 17, M Farooq 28, M Umer 24, Hussain Raza 15, Ali Amjad 21, Hamza 29*, Sajid 3/47, Aeslan 3/35, Rao Khyam Abbas 1/62. Albilal Club 202 all out in 40 overs (Arshamn Butt 45, M Atif 28, Amir Mughal 17, Ali Raza 13, Sajid Ali 20, Rana Kashif 25*, Waqasullah 3/49, M Umer 3/39, Hamza 3/18, M Farooq 1/19.