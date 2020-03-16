close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

Tauseef Club win cricket series

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2020

LAHORE: Tauseef Club won the friendly cricket series 2-1 against Albilal Club.In the last 3rd match Tauseef Club defeated Albilal Club by 109 runs at Township Albilal Ground.

Scores: Tauseef Club 311/7 in 40 overs (Kaleemullah 80, Waqasullah 17, M Farooq 28, M Umer 24, Hussain Raza 15, Ali Amjad 21, Hamza 29*, Sajid 3/47, Aeslan 3/35, Rao Khyam Abbas 1/62. Albilal Club 202 all out in 40 overs (Arshamn Butt 45, M Atif 28, Amir Mughal 17, Ali Raza 13, Sajid Ali 20, Rana Kashif 25*, Waqasullah 3/49, M Umer 3/39, Hamza 3/18, M Farooq 1/19.

Latest News

More From Sports