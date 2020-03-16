PFF B Division League results

LAHORE: Pak-Afghan Clearing Agency beat Insaf Afghan Good Trading Company 2-0 and Karachi United beat Sindh Government Press 1-0 in the 12th Pakistan Football Federation League (B-Division).

PACA gained lead when Abdul Baseer scored in the 27th minute before Mohibullah doubled the advantage during the first half injury time against IAGTC in the Departmental Leg’s Group ‘B’ match played in Quetta. The other two teams in Group ‘B’ are Aqua Pure Water Company and Social Welfare Team.

At the Drigh Union FC Ground in Karachi, Amir scored an 87th minute winner for KU against SGP in the Group ‘C’ match.The other Group ‘C’ match scheduled to be played between Masha United and Hazara Coal Company in Lahore was cancelled citing coronavirus fears. The top two teams from each of the three Departmental Leg groups advance to the final round with the top three teams from that round to gain promotion to the Pakistan Premier Football League. The club leg, featuring five teams, also begins in Lahore from March 23. The winner of the club leg will join the departmental leg winner in this season’s PPFL.