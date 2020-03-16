close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
AFP
March 16, 2020

Italian taken hostage returns home

World

AFP
March 16, 2020

ROME: An Italian who was taken hostage with a Canadian woman in Burkina Faso in 2018 has returned to Rome, after the pair emerged safe in Mali, the Italian foreign ministry said. A Mali airport source had earlier told AFP that the couple, Italy’s Luca Tacchetto and Canada’s Tedith Blais, had left the capital Bamako on a special flight. A Canadian embassy source in Mali said arrangements had been made for them to return to their respective countries.

