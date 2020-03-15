Govt providing best health facilities in hospitals: Dr Yasmeen Rashid

Attock : Punjab Health Minister, Yasmeen Rashid has said that Punjab has declared medical emergency in the province in view of the Corona Virus threat.

The hospitals have been put on alert. An awareness campaign has already been started in Punjab, doctors are on alert in province.

Punjab Health Minister said, we are trying to educate people about the mode of transmission and the precautionary measures.

She said this during her visit to a hospital in Attock on Saturday.

On the occasion Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Anan Qamer, Additional Deputy Commissioner revenue, CEO health Dr. Sohail Ijaz Awan, Assistant Commissioner and other officials were also present.

Yasmeen Rashid visited different wards of the hospital, injured about the health of the patients, inspected cleanliness and medical facilities in the hospital.

She reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients.

Minister Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid said Mother and Child care hospital will soon be established in attock.

She said that separate hospitals for mother and child will be built in attock having all modern health facilities.

Health Minister said that PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of health sector and for the purpose data of the available facilities is being collected.