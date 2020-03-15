LHC approves steps against coronavirus

LAHORE : Considering the prevailing situation of COVID-19 (coronavirus) worldwide and in Pakistan, the Lahore High Court on Saturday approved different precautionary measures, including “no handshaking,” to be observed by all visiting the courts in the provincial metropolis.

An extended meeting of the judges presided over by Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh decided that only those litigants or parties or officials shall be allowed to enter the courtrooms who would be specifically required or directed to attend a hearing in person.

A circular issued after the meeting said that only those lawyers, who are supposed to argue or attend to a particular case in a court, shall be allowed to enter the courtrooms as no associate or junior lawyer will be permitted to accompany him.

It required the lawyers, parties and officials to not visit the courts if their cases were not fixed for the day to avoid overcrowding. “Police personnel at main gate entrance, parking entrance, main building entrance, court room premises, must wear face mask during working hours and not to shake hands,” said the directive.

It said the floor and work surfaces of the courtrooms and the premises as well as work places will be disinfected with at least twice a day during working hours.

The circular said all employees must wash hands upon arrival prior to joining their workplace across the province and they had also been advised not to shake hands, make physical contact or embrace each other for greetings, etc.

“All the above measures be taken till the time situation gets better and the present threat of coronavirus is averted,” said the circular.

Minister: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat called on Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh in his office on Saturday.

The law minister apprised the chief justice of the steps taken by the Punjab government to protect the masses from coronavirus.

He took the chief justice in confidence on the government's decision for imposing ban on prisoners to appear in courts and details of the decision for banning public and family meetings with the prisoners.

Raja Basharat said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking timely and effective steps to prevent the virus spread in the province.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and properties of the people that would be ensured in all circumstances.