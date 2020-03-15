Waseem gets relief as Kazakhstan event cancelled

KARACHI: The boxing event scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan on March 28 in which Pakistani professional boxer Mohammad Waseem was to fight against European champion Ryan Farrag, has been cancelled because of coronavirus spread, sources close to Waseem confirmed.

Waseem, also a former world No1, the other day got injured in a road accident near Multan. Since he had not prepared well for the fight, the cancellation is a positive development for the former Asian Games bronze medallist.

Waseem was going Quetta in his car along with his WAPDA coach Mohammad Tariq when he met with an accident. Although Waseem received minor injuries, his coach got seriously injured. However, his condition is out of danger.

Waseem had also skipped his March 6 fight scheduled to be held in Dubai for lack of preparation.

Waseem, who holds No5 spot in the world in flyweight category, is yet to play a fight this year. Last year he played two fights in Dubai, winning both comfortably.