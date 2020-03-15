Health advisory issued for prisons and hotels

The Sindh government, concerned about the health issues of inmates in prisons across the province, has issued a health advisory for the safety of prisoners from coronavirus.

Official said the advisory issued by the Sindh government for jails had stressed that all prisoners must be kept in their cells at a minimum distance of one metre from each other rather than placing them in clusters and crowded places.

The advisory said: “Above 40 years of age or immuno-compromised people are more susceptible to COVID-19. Hence, they are strictly advised to be placed separately. All the persons, including employees of prisons, who have arrived in Pakistan within the last fifteen days, must not be allowed to enter prisons. Any person, including employees of the prisons, having a cough or body ache or fever or shortness of breath, shall not be allowed to enter any prison.

“Prisoners having such symptoms may also be placed separately. Moreover, any person having chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma must avoid visiting prisons for any purpose. There should be minimum space of one metre (about 3 feet) between adjacent seating, queue and talking to anybody. All prisoners must be educated regarding minimum distance to be maintained. People must limit their movement within the prisons premises. All must perform hand hygiene frequently with soap and water. The prisons administration must arrange soap and water for all prisoners.”

The advisory also called for covering the nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing, for avoiding spitting and touching the face. It also advised against smoking.

“All law enforcing agencies and security personnel at jails, who are involved in human contact, searching and human interaction must be provided with complete personal protective equipment (PPE). The standard method of putting on and taking off PPE must be followed by law enforcing agencies and security personnel. “There should be orientation session by prisons’ authorities to all law enforcing agencies personals in this regard.

“There should be a sufficient number of health desks for health education, screening and awareness regarding COVID-19 in all prisons. The inspector general (prisons) may ensure all these preventive measures for prevention of spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

In case of any query, please contact the COVID Control Room at the Commissioner Office Karachi. This is operational 24/7 for your facilitation and guidance.”

Hotels, guest houses

The advisory further said: “The temperature of all guests, visitors and staff of hotels and guest houses must be checked at entry of the hotel. Any person including employees of the hotel or guest house, having cough or body ache or fever or shortness of breath shall not be allowed to enter into the hotel or guest house. Such persons are advised to remain at home or consult the nearby hospital.

“All persons staying at hotels and guest houses may maintain minimum distance of 1 meter from each other to avoid transmission. Additionally, there should be a minimum space of 1 metre (about 3 feet) between adjacent seating, que standing and talking to anybody.

“All persons including staff of hotels and guest houses must be educated regarding minimum distance to be maintained including during serving. Hotel administrations shall install health education standees regarding nCOVID-19 at hotel and guest rooms. All hotel rooms must be provided with Health Advisory for nCOVID-19 along with prevention messages for nCOVID-19.

“Above 40 years age or immuno-compromised people are more susceptible to COVID-19. Hence, they are advised to avoid stay at hotels and guest rooms. All the persons including employees of hotels or guest houses, who have arrived in Pakistan within last fifteen days must not be allowed to enter into hotels and guest houses till 14 days home quarantine is maintained asymptomatically. All people must limit their movement within the hotel and guest house premises.”

According to the advisory, all must perform hand hygiene frequently with soap and water. Hotel and guest house administration must arrange sanitizers (70 per cent alcohol) for all guests.

“Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing with your flexed elbow. Please avoid spitting and avoid touching your face. Do not smoke.

“All law enforcing agencies and security personnel at hotels and guest houses, who are involved in human touch, searching and human interaction must be provided with complete Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The standard method of putting on and taking off PPE must be followed by law enforcing agencies and security personals. There should be orientation session by hotel and guest house authorities to all law enforcing agencies personals in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the Sindh health department recommended the following precautionary measures for crowded places like shopping malls, cinemas, theatres, auditorium, processions, gatherings, rallies, strikes and wedding ceremonies.

“All persons are being advised to remain at their homes or offices rather going into the crowded places. Above 40 years age or immuno-compromised people are more susceptible to COVID-19. Hence, they are strictly directed to avoid any kind of crowded place to attend.”