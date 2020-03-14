20 million face masks smuggled out of country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) has submitted an application to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in which it alleged that 20 million face masks were smuggled out of Pakistan in connivance with the government officials.

According to a circular No ADG(N)/12(21/2020/1101-02 (Dated 10-3-2020), Hassan Ali in-charge of Complaint Cell Additional DG (North) Office, informed The Director FIA (Islamabad Zone) that a self-explanatory application has been received alleging that “20 million face masks were smuggled out of the country by aide of Ghazanfar Ali Khan s/o Maqbool Khan, Deputy Director DRAP and Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister.” The data showed that it has been advised that the application having diary number 1198 and FIA Complaint Cell No 1637 should be considered for ‘immediate necessary action’ and report be submitted within fifteen days. The data showed that the application has been submitted by PYPA General Secretary Dr. Furqan Ibrahim and FIA is likely to take up the issue and seek proof of allegations leveled by the applicant. This correspondent tried to contact Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services and Regulations Dr. Zafar Mirza and DRAP officials but they were not available for comments.