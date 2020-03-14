SC to hear former judge Siddiqui’s review plea on 17th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday fixed Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s review petition for hearing on March 17.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court — headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel — would hear the review petition seeking setting aside of report/opinion of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and notification issued by the Ministry of Law on October 11, 2018.

Former judge Siddiqui was removed from high judicial office on the recommendation of the SJC under Article 209 of the Constitution for displaying conduct unbecoming of a judge by delivering a speech at the district bar association Rawalpindi on July 21, 2018.