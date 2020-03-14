FBISE delays SSC exam

close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
Islamabad

Our Correspondent
Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has postponed the holding of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2020 until further orders as a precautionary step against coronavirus.

The exam was slated to begin on March 16.

According to a FBISE notification, the SSC papers have been postponed in all board examination centres established in Sindh, Balochistan and Gilglt-Baltistan due to closure of educational institutions by the respective governments as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of coronavirus. The revised schedule of the examination will be announced later.

