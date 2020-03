Servis Punjab Junior Tennis in progress

LAHORE: As many as 25 matches were played in the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association organized Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Tournament 2020 which is continuing at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah courts.

On Saturday quartersfinals of men’s singles (Punjab Ranking), boys U-18 doubles, Ggrls U-16 Boys/Girls U-12 boys/girls U-10 and semifinals of ladies singles (Punjab Ranking), boys U-18 boys U-16, boys U-14 will be played. On Friday matches in different age groups were played.

Results: Men’s singles prequarters: Imran Bhatti beat Aakif Hussain 8-2, Inam Arif beat Nadir Ahmad 8-6 Mian Bilal beat Kamran Malik 8-1 Jabir Ali beat Hassan Changez 8-5, Zaryab Pirzada beat Musa Haroon 8-7 Hassan Riaz beat Abid Latif 8-1 Sikandar Hayat beat Zain Ul Abideen 8-2 Faizan Fayyaz beat Rana Humayun 8-4

Ladies Singles(Punjab Ranking) Quarter Finals: Noor Malik beat shafin Jawad 6-0,6-0; Esha Jawad beat Zunaira Tariq 6-0,6-0;Ashtifila Arif beat Aida Akram 7-5,6-4.

U-18 quarterfinals: Faizan Fayyaz beat Abdul Hanan khan 6-2,6-1, Hamza Jawad beat Nadir Ahmad 6-4,6-3, Ifham Rana beat Abdullah Anjum 6-2,6-1 Ahtesham Arif beat Tauheed Awais 6-2,6-2.

Boys U-16 quarterfinals: Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Arif 6-3,6-4, Hamza Jawad beat Tauheed Awais 6-1,6-3, Abdul hanan khan beat Ahmad Nael Haider Ali Rizwan beat Ali Haroon Sheikh

Boys /Girls U-12 1st round: Nauman beat Eesa Zohaib 4-2,5-3, Ameen Shiekh beat Ali Usman 4-2,4-2, Omer Jawad beat Abdullah Pirzada 4-0,4-0 Harris Bajwa beat Talha Tarar 4-0,4-0, Nabeel Ali Qayum beat Ismail Aftab 0-4, 5-4,10-5Asad Ul Miraj beat Ramzan 5-3,4-2,Eesa Bilal beat Abdur Rehman pirzada 4-2,4-2.