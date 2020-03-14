12 operation theatres closed down

LAHORE: In a continued special inspection campaign of private hospitals and further expediting action on slacking private hospitals, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down 12 operations theatres of nine hospitals, while suspending blood transfusion services of 10 healthcare establishments (HCEs).

Besides serving notices, various treatment facilities at 13 hospitals were suspended for not implementing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). The HCEs have also been directed to submit compliance reports for restarting the services. During the three-day campaign of carrying out inspections of 16 hospitals this week, PHC teams closed down two each OTs of Sadaan Hospital, OBGY Hospital and Family Hospital, one each of Life Care Hospital, Hafeez Hospital, Zaeema Hospital, Kishwar Sultana Hospital, Qaisra Hospital and Rubaya Medical Centre for improper cleanliness and non-implementation of the MSDS.

Moreover, various services including indoor, blood transfusion, OT, gynae and obstetrics, and surgical were also suspended for slacking off on the MSDS. Also, the hospitals have been directed to appoint qualified surgeons and gynaecologists to restart their respective services besides providing round-the-clock medical cover at the hospitals.

Also, Clapp Hospital, Jamil Faridi Medical Centre, Faisal Hospital, Ihsan Mumtaz Hospital, Wazir Hospital, Zindagi Hospital and Muhammad Hospital have been issued notices for failing to implement the MSDS.

Medical ethics stressed: Noted physicians of the country have termed medical ethics the basis of successful clinical medicine. They have advised young doctors to acknowledge patients’ empowerment and participation in the decisions related to their health.

They were speaking at a scientific session on the first day of international conference organised by Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM), at a hotel here Friday. Lahore Medical and Dental College principal Prof Abdul Majeed Chaudhry said there was considerable healing power in good doctor-patient relationship.

It helps to transform patients’ fear and doubt slowly into clarity, relief and assurance, the veteran physician said adding that with the positive role of doctor, patients would definitely be relieved of hopelessness, had higher satisfaction, better adherence and improved health.

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro (LUMHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Bikha Ram Devrajani said ethical decisions could not be avoided in medical practice. Whenever doctors make a clinical decision they are almost making an ethical decision, he added.

University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHS), Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram was of the view that relationship between a patient and a physician was based on trust, which gave rise to physicians’ ethical responsibility to place patients’ welfare above the physician’s own self-interest or obligation to others, use sound medical judgment on patients’ behalf, and advocate for their patients’ welfare.

The three-day conference which is being organised by PSIM in collaboration with the UHS, kicked off on Friday with different scientific sessions held on the first day.

The session on gastrointestinal and liver diseases was chaired by Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Sadiq Achakzai and Dr Asif Gul. The session on medical education and medical ethics was chaired by Prof Abdul Majeed, Prof Bikha Ram Devrajani and Prof Munir Azhar.

The session on diabetes and hypertension was chaired by Prof Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, Prof Jamshaid Taj and Prof Muzaffar Sheikh. The parallel session on critical care medicine was chaired by Prof Kamran Cheema, Prof Amir Shoukat and Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi. The session on telemedicine and artificial intelligence in healthcare was special feature on the first day of the conference which was conducted by Dr Sohail Chughtai from UK.

The session on pulmonary diseases was chaired by Prof Zafarullah Khan whereas Prof Tahir Shafi, Prof Aizaz Mand Ahmad and Prof Nauman Tarif presided over the session on nephrology. King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and Prof Masood Hameed Khan chaired the session on kaleidoscope of medical career.

The first day also saw a fellowship convocation of PSIM which was presented by noted scientist Prof Atta-ur-Rehman. The conference was formally inaugurated by noted physician and former principal King Edward Medical College, Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain.

transferred: Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA)has issued order for transfer and posting on Friday. According to PLRA, 21 service centres’ in-charges, 19 land records officers, 11 assistant directors land record, six assistant services centres’ in-charges and 23 Chowkidars have been transferred and posted with immediate effect. According to a spokesperson for PLRA, 32 out of 115 Arazi centres have been completed; these centers will be made functional soon.