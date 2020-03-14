47 wanted accused arrested

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 47 wanted persons in the current year by using software 'Hotel Eye' and 'Travel Eye.'

A report released by a spokesman for Lahore police said that 33 wanted persons were arrested in March i.e. from March to Mach 10. From January 1 to March 10, Lahore police monitored 554 hotels, 887 guesthouses/hostels and 140 factories. Cantt division police arrested one proclaimed offender (PO), City division arrested 18 POs, Civil Lines 12, Iqbal Town four, Model Town nine and Sadr division police arrested 23 accused. Similarly, 65,000 tenants and 46,000 domestic employees were registered with the help of Tenants Registration System (TRS) and 17 wanted persons were arrested.

Security: The security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tightened on the eve of Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the metropolis.

Police officers and officials along with the members of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.