Sat Mar 14, 2020
AFP
March 14, 2020

Tanak takes Mexico Rally lead after stage three

Sports

AFP
March 14, 2020

GUANAJUATO, Mexico: Title holder Ott Tanak took the Mexico Rally lead from Thierry Neuville after Friday’s third stage, in a rare sporting event to go ahead despite coronavirus fears.

Estonia’s Tanak, who won his first world championship last year in his 10th season, finished 10 seconds better than second-placed Sebastien Ogier. Belgium’s Neuville finished in fifth place to drop down to fourth spot. Welshman Elfyn Evans, who leads the championship after two races, is seventh after finishing in second on day two’s night street stages.

