No confirmed coronavirus patient in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah Thursday said there is no confirmed coronavirus patient in the division.

Addressing a meeting, the commissioner said as a nation we must take all possible precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus and there is no need to be afraid of the endemic. He said the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared coronavirus a global endemic and all possible steps were being taken by the federal and provincial government to curtail its spread.

He said the Punjab government had already issued directions for the quarantine facilities in all districts and the DCs of the division had been directed to identify the quarantine facilities for any confirmed patient of the virus.

The commissioner also directed mass scale awareness through print and electronic media, cable and other sources of information. He asked the health and education department to educate and inform students and general public to adopt precautionary measures. Meanwhile, coronavirus focal person Dr Moeez informed the meeting that 11 suspicious patients were tested and 10 were found clear of the virus while report of one patient was being awaited.