17 escape after SHC dismisses interim bail

SUKKUR: Nearly 17 accused managed to escape from the SHC, Sukkur Bench, when it disallowed extending their interim bail in a Rs 120 million NAB corruption reference on Thursday.

The Sukkur Bench of the SHC was hearing the NAB Sukkur reference alleging misappropriation of Rs 120 million from the development schemes of Faiz Gunj Town by 17 accused including a close relative of a local PPP leader. They were nominated in the NAB reference but managed to get an interim bail from the SHC, Circuit Bench, Sukkur.