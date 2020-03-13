2,175 cops to guard polio teams in Mardan

MARDAN: Around 2,175 policemen have been assigned the security duties with health workers for the polio campaign starting from March 16 across the district.

Speaking to journalists at Mardan Press Club, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that a special control room had been set up in DPO offices for security of polio campaign. “For the polio campaign, the entire Mardan district has been divided into five circles and 15 subdivisions and 289 teams would be working in sensitive areas,” he added. He said the control room would receive calls and messages 24/7 about any security issues to polio workers.

He said the rapid response force had been alerted and for the first time Basic Health Units would also be provided security by the law enforcers. He said that overall law and order in the district was under control.