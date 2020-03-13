Conference

LAHORE : A 2-day 5th International Conference on Islamic Economics, Finance and Banking was held at the University of Management and Technology (UMT).

According to a press release renowned national and international scholars, religious economists, intellectuals, researchers and experts with their latest research, trends and fresh ideas participated in the conference and presented more than 50 research papers on Islamic economics banking system. President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Rector UMT Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam, Director General UMT Abid HK Sherwani, Director Institute of Islamic Banking UMT, Dr Talat Hussain, Dr Rukhsana Kaleem, Dr Hassan Shakil, Dr Sheila Yussuf from Malaysia) and people from banking sector, government and large number of students and faculty members also attended the conference.

Dr Talat Hussain appreciated the efforts of all scholars, practitioners, experts for making the conference successful. He said there was a need to promote Islamic finance system around the globe for Muslim and non-Muslim countries as well. He said we would make PM Imran Khan’s mission successful to make Pakistan Riyasat-e-Madina.

Dr Muhammad Aslam said UMT was connecting renowned practitioners, financial institutions, professional experts and religious scholars to civil society with their latest teachings and research trends to find the solutions faced by Islamic banking system. Abid HK Shirwani appreciated the Institute of Islamic Banking team for organizing the successful conference on such an important issue.