PCB to decide BD matches venue in 24 hours

KARACHI: The increasing number of people affected by coronavirus in Sindh has forced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider whether to go ahead with the plan of hosting Bangladesh in Karachi early next month.

Pakistan are to face Bangladesh in a one-off one-day game on April 1 here at National Stadium. It will be followed by a Test between the two nations from April 5-9. Pakistan Cup matches are also scheduled to be held here in a few days. However, a senior official of the PCB said they would take time before deciding the fate of these matches in Karachi.

The PCB on Thursday after consultation with the Sindh government decided to hold the remaining Pakistan Super League matches of the Karachi-leg without spectators.

“There is no shifting but we will think about that (both Bangladesh matches and Pakistan Cup) in the next 24 hours,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan told reporters here on the sidelines of the match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

“Today at 6:30pm we got information from the Sindh government. We will take our time,” he was quick to add.

“The situation has got worse in Karachi. On the back of Sindh government advisory we made that decision,” Wasim said.

He termed the decision to hold PSL Karachi-leg matches without fans the right decision. “It is absolutely a right decision,” he said. “Human life comes before cricket. It’s important that we take care and take responsibility for the people of Karachi. With a heavy heart we made the right decision,” Wasim said.