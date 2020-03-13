SHC wants task force to stop vegetable farming through sewage

The Sindh High Court has directed the deputy commissioners of Malir and Korgani to constitute a task force for a proper vigilance and survey at their jurisdictions to stop farming of vegetables through sewage and take necessary action in their vicinities.

The direction came on a petition against farming of vegetables in different parts of the city through sewage. The court had directed the additional deputy commissioners of districts east, west, Malir and central of Karachi to appear in person and submit reports as what action had been taken against persons involved in farming of vegetables through sewerage water.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi submitted in the petition that several people were involved in vegetable farming through sewage in Korangi, Malir, Landhi and Surjani Town areas.

He said due to vegetable farming through sewage, the lives of the citizens were at risk but the government functionaries were not taking action against such persons.

The additional deputy commissioners of Malir and Korangi appeared before the court and submitted their reports. They submitted that they approached the agriculture department for technical assistance for removal of illegal cultivation in the Malir River area.

They submitted that the agriculture department had some chemical for spray on such land to make it infertile.

The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, issued notices to the the additional secretary agriculture to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

The court directed the DC Malir and Korangi to set up task force in their respective jurisdiction for a proper vigilance and survey to stop farming of vegetables through sewage and take necessary action in the public interest. The court also issued notices to the director general of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency to ensure appearance of his representative to assist the court about technicalities.

The court took notice over the non-appearance of DC Central and East, issued them show cause notice for a no-show and directed them to appear before the court on March 31.