close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 12, 2020

Hitting the ball

Newspost

 
March 12, 2020

The PSL matches are providing remarkable entertainment to the fun-starved people of Pakistan. The fireworks have been added by the foreign hard-hitting batsmen by their outstanding display of huge sixes and boundaries. Pakistani players could learn from these players on when and how to hit the ball out of boundary. Most of the time they are caught while hitting a ball that should have been left alone. This is the only way to stay at the top of the table of 20/20 teams.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost