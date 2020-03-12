Hitting the ball

The PSL matches are providing remarkable entertainment to the fun-starved people of Pakistan. The fireworks have been added by the foreign hard-hitting batsmen by their outstanding display of huge sixes and boundaries. Pakistani players could learn from these players on when and how to hit the ball out of boundary. Most of the time they are caught while hitting a ball that should have been left alone. This is the only way to stay at the top of the table of 20/20 teams.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad