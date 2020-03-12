Rs4.458m given as scholarship to children of Mardan police martyrs

MARDAN: One hundred and thirty-four heirs of the police martyrs in the district have been given scholarship funds worth Rs44,58,000.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan distributed cheques to the children, enrolled at various

educational institutions of Mardan, including students from nursery, schools, colleges, MPhil and PhD levels.

Addressing the ceremony participants, the official said that the police martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation and country, this is why their heirs should be properly looked after now.

“On behalf of Mardan Police, I assure all kinds of assistance to the families of those who died in the line of duty in the district,” he added.

The officer also asked the martyrs’ family members to use the services of Police Hospital set up for them at the police lines and also the vocational training centre set up with the aim of enabling them to learn skills that would earn them a decent living.

Meanwhile, a press release said the police arrested 12 people in a combing operation in Lundkhwar area and also recovered one Kalashnikov, 10 pistols, besides bullets and charas on Wednesday.

During the action, the police also checked 37 suspicious buildings and the data of 115 vehicles through a digital system.