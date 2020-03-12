44 Peshawar outlets sealed for unhygienic food

PESHAWAR: Authorities seized 10,000kg contaminated food items and sealed 44 food outlets selling unhygienic items.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority, with the support of District Task Force, has started a drive against adulterated food. DG KP Food Authority Sohail Khan said that his teams were in contact with the district administration and other stakeholders for the crackdown.

The Authority’s Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir said that 10,000kg spurious food items had been seized during an inspection of 330 outlets, adding that 44 points were sealed for violating the food safety rules.

He added that Rs400,000 fines were imposed for violations. He said that most of the inspections were carried out in Peshawar where 133 outlets were checked and 5,000kg food items seized, while 30 venues were sealed for violation of food safety rules.