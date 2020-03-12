Peshawar maintain lead in U21 games

PESHAWAR: Peshawar on Wednesday further cemented their position in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Women Games by leading the medals tally with 33 gold, 21 silver and 8 bronze by securing 682 points.

Bannu won eight gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals while Mardan clinched seven gold, 14 silver and nine bronze medals.

Peshawar picked six gold and four silver leading in the female games, followed by Mardan with three gold and two silver medals, Dera Ismail Khan with one gold and a silver medal.

Peshawar claimed golds in women squash, wushu, judo, basketball and hockey, and bagged silvers in baseball, tennis, and handball. Mardan claimed three golds in handball, baseball and tennis and two silvers in hockey and archery.

In the male games, including 14 regional and six tehsil games, Peshawar claimed two gold, two silver and four bronze medals by securing 96 points in athletics, one gold medal, three silver and four bronze in taekwondo, two gold, three silver and two bronze in judo, seven gold, two silver and one bronze in wushu.

Peshawar also clinched gold in male squash when they defeated Hazara in the final and also recorded victory in women squash. Peshawar also beat Mardan in handball final; beat Bannu in tennis final; Mardan in archery final; Bannu in throw ball final; Mardan in cycling final.

Peshawar bagged gold in karate contact. Bannu secured 299 points, followed by Mardan with 248 points.