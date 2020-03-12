close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
March 12, 2020

Training workshop

Islamabad

 
March 12, 2020

Islamabad: Management Services Wing, Establishment Division has successfully conducted a 3-day training workshop on growth, governance and development in Public Sector Organisation in Islamabad, says a press release.

A large number of officers belonging to various cadres/occupation groups and organisations attended the training workshop. The renowned speakers delivered the lectures on the topics related to training workshop.

