Islamabad: Management Services Wing, Establishment Division has successfully conducted a 3-day training workshop on growth, governance and development in Public Sector Organisation in Islamabad, says a press release.
A large number of officers belonging to various cadres/occupation groups and organisations attended the training workshop. The renowned speakers delivered the lectures on the topics related to training workshop.
