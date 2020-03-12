Leisure Leagues celebrates International Women’s Day in Karachi and Islamabad

KARACHI: Aga Khan Women Football Club overcame Aga Khan Girls Football Academy by 2-1 in the final to win Leisure Leagues Women’s Day Small-sided Football tournament, which was held here at Dream World Resort.

Leisure Leagues hosted an eight-team small-sided football tournament in Karachi and an exhibition match in Islamabad for women to commemorate International Women’s Day. The teams were Aga Khan Women FC, Aga Khan Girls Football Academy, Diya FC Green, Diya FC White, OG FC, RK Green, Sunrise FC and GFA.

Mehnaz Shah from AGK Women FC was adjudged the Best Player of the tournament. Leisure Leagues held an exhibition match for girls in Islamabad in collaboration with Roots Millennium Education at their Wahid Campus.