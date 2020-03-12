close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2020

SSU commando Khan Saeed Afridi wins Thai boxing championship

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2020

Special Security Unit (SSU) commando Khan Saeed Afridi representing Pakistan and demonstrating high quality of skills and techniques won the gold medal in a Thai boxing event by defeating his Chinese contender.

According to the SSU spokesperson, the championship was organised under the umbrella of the World Muay Thai Organisation in which international players of Thai boxing participated.

Afridi, representing the Pakistan Police, had also won a silver medal in the World Police Games and gold medals in other international competitions. The spokesperson said DIG PS&ESD Maqsood Ahmed extended his heartiest congratulations to Afridi for winning the gold medal and wished him luck for his upcoming matches. The SSU Commandant said the commando had proved his professional capabilities and the people of Pakistan were proud of his success.

