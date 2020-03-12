PA’s next session to be held tomorrow

The next session of the Sindh Assembly has been convened at 10am on Friday (tomorrow) at the PA building.

The speaker of the assembly, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, has summoned the session in response to the joint requisition submitted by the lawmakers of the opposition. The joint application by the opposition legislators of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance to demand the session of the PA was submitted to the office of the provincial assembly’s secretary on March 2. Accompanying the application was a 16-point agenda comprising issues of the province that the opposition lawmakers wish to discuss in the next session of the legislature.