Summary sent for absorption of remaining Levies, Khassadars in police

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has sent a summary for the absorption of the remaining levies and Khassadar officials in the police force on Tuesday.

An official said that the KP Police has sent a summary for the integration of all the remaining officials of levies and Khassadars into the regular police in the merged districts. As many as 2,639 personnel of the Levies and Khassadar forces were formally merged into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in February. The inspector general of police has also sent another summary for recruitment of 26 assistant sub inspectors and 2000 constables in the merged districts.