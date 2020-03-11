‘Terrorist incidents down by 55% in February’

Islamabad : Down 55% from the month before, 10 terrorist attacks were reported form Pakistan during February 2020. The number of people killed in these attacks also fell from 33 in January to 20 in the month under review; another 35 people were also injured in these acts of terrorism, informs the monthly security review issued by the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS) here on Tuesday.

Most among those killed in terrorist attacks included personnel of security and law enforcement agencies (11). Seven civilians lost their lives in these attacks, while two militants were also killed including a suicide bomber. Among those injured were 21 civilians, 11 personnel of security forces, and three militants.

Out of the total 10 reported attacks, five happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), another four in Balochistan, and one in Karachi. Most terrorism-related casualties, however, were reported from Balochistan (16 dead; 32 injured), followed by KP (4 deaths; 2 injuries).

In all, 10 cross-border attacks happened in February 2020, which marked an increase of 50% from the previous month. As many as 14 of these attacks happened in AJK from across the LoC, and one took place in KP from across the Afghanistan border. On the whole, these attacks claimed nine lives, compared to one in the month before, and wounded 31 others.

Compared to six in the month before, four anti-militant operational strikes were reported during the month under review in which seven suspected militants were killed; two army soldiers were injured in one the actions.

Security and law enforcement officials also entered into two armed encounters and clashes with militants in Peshawar (KP) and Nasirabad (Balochistan). In all, six militants were killed in these incidents.

On the whole, 32 incidents of violence of different types took place in Pakistan in February that claimed the lives of 42 people and injured 68 others.