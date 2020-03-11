Eight murderers arrested

LAHORE:Lahore Investigation Wing arrested eight persons, including a woman involved in four blind murders. Shadbagh Investigation police arrested two men Nazeer and Noman on charges of killing Head Constable Muhammad Farooq. Badami Bagh Investigation police rounded up one Asif on charges of killing his friend Waheed Akhtar. Shahdara Town Investigation police booked Nazar Hussain for killing his employer Muhammad Saleem. Bhatti Gate Investigation police nabbed woman Nadia Bibi, her brother Imran and two accomplices, who happened to be nephews of the victim, on charges of killing Khalil Ahmad.