Quality education linked to modern technology

LAHORE:Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has said modern technology is important for enhancement of quality education and the Punjab government is taking various measures in this regard.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Smart Classrooms in Educational Institutions” at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The minister said that the smart class management system can help provide quality education to remote areas of Punjab where ‘we do have problem of teaching faculty but we have good internet connectivity there’. He said that with this internet facility ‘we can provide live lecture delivery and online interaction through smart class to overcome quality faculty problems over there’. He said if viable solutions are available, the ministry will recommend it to the government for implementation.

He said in today’s modern world, universities and colleges not only compete in terms of size of their campuses and quality of their faculty members but also contest with regard to having state-of-the-art smart classroom facilities. It is needless to mention that by way of adding up such kind of facilities in campuses, we can introduce innovative teaching tools and improve the visualization and creativity of the students.

Convener of the LCCI Standing Committee on Audio Visual and Digital Signage Wasif Yousaf said that technology has been up-grading on regular basis and new products are introduced for effective teaching and easy learning. Concept of Smart Class Room has been introduced internationally many years ago successfully. Pakistan has also entered the new era and some of the universities, LUMS, Aga Khan University NUST and UET, etc. have also made such smart classrooms.

CCID: The inaugural ceremony of newly-established Centre for Civility and Integrity Development (CCID) of Punjab University was held here on Tuesday.

Akhuwat Foundation Founder Dr Amjad Saqib was the chief guest while PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Pro-VC and CCID Patron Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, CCID Director Shabbir Ahmad Khan, senior journalists, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Dr Amjad Saqib said, “Uniformity between what one says and what one acts is a must to create true leadership skills among people.” He said a good leader took practical steps to implement his/her vision. He said students must have qualities of high moral values, tolerance and justice to move ahead in their lives. He hoped the PU CCID would help produce good citizens. Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal said inculcation of high moral values in students was the need of the hour.