Karachi to host PSL matches despite coronavirus threat

KARACHI: Despite a strict restriction on schools from functioning in Sindh due to coronavirus threat, the provincial government will not be putting any restriction on Pakistan Super League matches which are scheduled to be played over the next week.

The PSL matches in Karachi from March 12 to 17 will be held as scheduled although Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had suggested to the Chief Minister that restrictions should be put on all large gatherings, including PSL matches, in Karachi.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday announced that all five PSL matches in Karachi would be held as scheduled. He was accompanied by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director International Zakir Khan. The minister claimed that the situation was under control of the Sindh government. “Everything is fine. The matches will be held in Karachi. Coronavirus is not that life threatening as it has been portrayed,” said Nasir.

He further said that precautions would be taken as spectators would be able to use hand sanitisers at several points at the stadium while thermal screening would also be done. The stadium would also be fumigated, he added.