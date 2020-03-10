close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2020

10 cops booked for fake encounter

Peshawar

March 10, 2020

FAISALABAD: Madina Town police Monday booked ten police officials, including their in-charge, over an alleged police encounter that claimed life of a man. Reportedly, inspector Mian Zahid, ASI Saleem Khan, cops Umair Afzal, Bilal Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Ahmed Saeed and others staged a fake encounter near Sukkhar (Sindh) and killed Hashim alias Asad who was already in police custody. The FIR has reportedly been sealed under the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO).

