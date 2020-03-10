Reference held in memory of Nematullah Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Al-khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) organised a reference in memory of its ex-president and Nazim Karachi late Nematullah Khan, advocate, on Monday.

The participants of reference, including media persons and personalities associated with social welfare sector paid rich tributes to services of Nematullah Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the AKFP president Muhammad Abdus Shakoor said that Nematullah Khan did social welfare while considering the same as a worship.

“The personality of Nematullah Khan will always be a role model for us in social welfare sector,” he said adding that absence of the late leader would always be felt.