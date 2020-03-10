PM wishes Hindus a happy, peaceful Holi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan extended greetings to the Hindu community Monday on the occasion of Holi, known as the festival of colours, and celebrated across the country by Hindus, Geo News reported.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours,” the prime minister tweeted, extending warm wishes to the community in what is the first major festival of the Hindu year. Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, originating in subcontinent. It is celebrated predominantly in India, but has also spread to other areas of Asia and parts of the Western world. It is popularly known as the Indian “festival of spring”, the “festival of colours”, or the “festival of love”. On Sunday, the Balochistan government announced a two-day holiday (March 9 and 10) for the Hindu community to celebrate Holi. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also extended his greetings to the Hindus on the occasion of Holi. “The purpose of this day is to eradicate hatred and spread the colours of Holi,” Shahbaz said in his message.

“We will never forget the role of minorities in the making of Pakistan,” Shahbaz said, adding that we should not forget the role played by non-Muslims in the country’s defence.