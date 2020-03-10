close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2020

30 maunds of cannabis recovered

SUKKUR: The Excise Police Sukkur seized 30 maunds of cannabis on Monday. Acting on a tip off, Excise Inspector Yaqoob Jaghirani intercepted a Punjab -bound truck at Rohri Motorway in Sukkur and recovered 60 sacks of high quality cannabis (Bhang). The police also took the truck driver and its cleaner into custody. The police estimate the price of confiscated cannabis to be worth Rs 5 million, adding that a case against truck driver and cleaner was registered under the Narcotics Act. Further investigations are underway.

