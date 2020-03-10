Gang of thieves busted in Mardan

MARDAN: Police on Monday busted a seven-member gang which used to swindle passengers of cash, ornaments and other valuables during commute via a Qingqi rickshaw.

DPO Sajjad Khan told reporters that the gang, comprising four men and three women, used to loot passengers and they used three-wheelers for the purpose. “The gangsters disclosed that when passengers would commute in their three-wheelers, they would imitate vomiting, prompting the [unaware] passengers to help them, and in the meanwhile, they would pick money or other valuables from their pockets,” he added. He said the investigation led the police team to lay hands on three women named Hajira, Sartaj, Nazia, residents of Nowshera district, and driver Fayaz.