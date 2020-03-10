‘Pakistani women talented, hard working’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has praised Pakistani women for being 'very talented and hard working'.
"Since my arrival in Pakistan, I have met many talented, hard-working and inspiring women, who deeply impressed me. We try to support women empowerment through projects like 'Pink Rickshaw'. Women deserve equal opportunities in every society," the envoy said in a Women's Day 2020 message.
Also, the staff members of the German Embassy raised their voices for 'equal rights to everyone' during a special ceremony. They also sang a song out loud advocating the cause.
