‘Pakistani women talented, hard working’

Islamabad:German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has praised Pakistani women for being 'very talented and hard working'.

"Since my arrival in Pakistan, I have met many talented, hard-working and inspiring women, who deeply impressed me. We try to support women empowerment through projects like 'Pink Rickshaw'. Women deserve equal opportunities in every society," the envoy said in a Women's Day 2020 message.

Also, the staff members of the German Embassy raised their voices for 'equal rights to everyone' during a special ceremony. They also sang a song out loud advocating the cause.