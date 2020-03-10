close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

‘Pakistani women talented, hard working’

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

Islamabad:German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has praised Pakistani women for being 'very talented and hard working'.

"Since my arrival in Pakistan, I have met many talented, hard-working and inspiring women, who deeply impressed me. We try to support women empowerment through projects like 'Pink Rickshaw'. Women deserve equal opportunities in every society," the envoy said in a Women's Day 2020 message.

Also, the staff members of the German Embassy raised their voices for 'equal rights to everyone' during a special ceremony. They also sang a song out loud advocating the cause.

Latest News

More From Islamabad