PSL security arrangements lauded

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan has appreciated foolproof security arrangements made during stay of cricket players in Islamabad in connection with Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) Cricket Tournament.

In a meeting held here on Monday, he also thanked law enforcement agencies for assisting and coordinating Islamabad police in ensuring effective security arrangements during the event. The meeting was attended among others by all DIGs, SSPs, AIGs and SPs.

Islamabad police chief said that foolproof security program was chalked out for overall security during PSL Matches including of players. Islamabad Traffic Police, he said, also made excellent traffic parking plan for viewers. No untoward incident took place during the whole event, he said.

The citizens and cricket fans have also thanked Islamabad Capital Territory Police and law enforcement agencies for providing best facilities during whole event. The IGP said that Islamabad police is committed to serve the citizens with zeal and zest and no stone will be unturned in this regard.

It is to mention that Islamabad police deployed more than 2,200 personnel for security purpose and IGP continuously kept reviewing the security arrangements during and ahead of PSL matches. He also visited the hotels where players had been residing and continuously briefed the security personnel about strict implementation on the plan.

Convenience to citizens was ensured during this plan while walk through gates were installed by Special Branch of Islamabad police around entry as well as exit points of the residential areas of the players. The staff of bomb disposal squad conducted search of the route prior to the movement of players and foolproof security arrangements was made during movement of players.