Puppetry workshop begins at PNCA

Islamabad: A two-day puppetry workshop kicked off at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts here. Puppeteer Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as Uncle Sargam, shared the history of puppetry and explained its basics highlighting the role of teachers and the training of parents.

"Puppets are used to educate society about the way forward and the need for progress and human development without unnecessarily going against social norms," he said.

Farooq Qaiser, who has always been a critic of the existing system, highlighted various social issues and problems and said teachers were the main pillars of society. He highlighted shadow puppetry, rod puppetry, string puppetry, glove puppetry and life sign puppetry.

Farooq Qaisar called for research to create a powerful script and establishment of an academy where the expert/teacher can share expertise with students. The participants were trained in puppet making, handling, light, sound and script writing during the workshop.