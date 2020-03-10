Maid held, gold ornaments, recovered

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police arrested a housemaid and recovered gold ornaments and wrist watch a police spokesman said.

According to details, on the special directions of Inspector General of Police Muhamamd Amir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to ensure arrest of those involved in criminal activities in various areas of Ramana police station. SP Investigation Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Rana Tasneem, and others.

This team arrested a housemaid identified as Allah Rakhi, resident of district Okara and recovered gold ornaments and wrist watch. Case has been registered against her and further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.