NZ upset Australia to win rugby crown

LOS ANGELES: New Zealand beat Australia 17-14 to win the Vancouver Sevens Sunday and solidify their lead in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Second-half yellow cards to Maurice Longbottom and Lachie Miller proved costly for Australia as New Zealand came from behind to win their third sevens title this season after triumphs in Cape Town and Hamilton.

Australia had a chance to claim a victory after New Zealand’s Sam Dickson was sin-binned late, but a wild forward pass from Lewis Holland allowed the Kiwis to hang on. Australia were down by two men with four minutes remaining when Joe Ravouvou scored his second try to put New Zealand ahead.

Australia had dominated the opening five minutes, but managed to score just once on a try from Anderson. Ravouvou dotted down for New Zealand’s first try, but Australia led 14-5 at halftime after a breakaway try by Longbottom. After Longbottom was sin-binned for a high tackle early in the second half Andrew Knewstubb’s try trimmed the deficit to two points.