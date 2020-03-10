Aleem set to feature in the Aussie League

LAHORE: Muhammad Aleem Bilal, penalty-corner specialist of Pakistan is all set to participate in the Australian Hockey League 2020. The 27-year-old Aleem will represent Sydney based Galby District Hockey Club in the league. Aleem has signed the three-year contract with the club. Aleem Bilal will leave for Australia to attend the league on Wednesday night. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has allowed him to play the league. It must be noted that Aleem has represented in 59 matches for Pakistan and has scored 19 goals.