Tue Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2020

Aleem set to feature in the Aussie League

March 10, 2020

LAHORE: Muhammad Aleem Bilal, penalty-corner specialist of Pakistan is all set to participate in the Australian Hockey League 2020. The 27-year-old Aleem will represent Sydney based Galby District Hockey Club in the league. Aleem has signed the three-year contract with the club. Aleem Bilal will leave for Australia to attend the league on Wednesday night. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has allowed him to play the league. It must be noted that Aleem has represented in 59 matches for Pakistan and has scored 19 goals.

