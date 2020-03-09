Avalanche kills 5 people in Austria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VIENNA: A major avalanche swept five people to their deaths on a mountain in Upper Austria on Sunday, police said.
The bodies of the five, who were among a sports group from Czech Republic, were brought down from 2,800 metres up the Dachstein mountain to Hallstatt village for identification, a police spokesman said.
