Mon Mar 09, 2020
AFP
March 9, 2020

Avalanche kills 5 people in Austria

AFP
March 9, 2020

VIENNA: A major avalanche swept five people to their deaths on a mountain in Upper Austria on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of the five, who were among a sports group from Czech Republic, were brought down from 2,800 metres up the Dachstein mountain to Hallstatt village for identification, a police spokesman said.

